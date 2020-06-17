Your instincts are correct: Omaha has had a warmer-than-average June so far.
“We’re in the record books,” said Suzanne Fortin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
From June 1 through June 15, Omaha recorded its second-highest average high since records have been kept, behind 1933 and tied with 1952. The same is true for Norfolk. Lincoln recorded its third-highest average, Fortin said.
“We had two days we didn’t reach 90, the 10th and 11th — 77 on the 10th and 88 on the 11th,” Fortin said. “Other than that, we’ve been at 90 or greater in terms of our high temperature.”
The average temperature in Omaha has been running from about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for a good part of the first half of June, Fortin said. “I think it’s a little bit breezier than normal, as well,” she said.
As for precipitation, she said, Omaha is about an inch below normal for June, at 1.31 inches of rain. Most of that, Fortin said, came on June 9.
The area has been under a large ridge of high pressure that has kept a storm track well to the north, Fortin said. “When you get those ridges of high pressure,” she said, “that tends to be more of a warmer regime.”
The pattern could change a little in the last half of the month, Fortin said. “We’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of a very slow-moving front Thursday,” she said. “It will bring us some precipitation, and, also, that ridge of high pressure kind of breaks down a bit.”
Yesterday we revealed it's been the second hottest June to date in 150 years in Omaha.
Highs Thursday will reach into the upper 80s in the Omaha area. Highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 80s. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s highs look to be in the mid- to upper 80s.
The area will have a chance for rain, on and off, through at least Sunday, Fortin said. One storm system is expected Thursday and another should move through Saturday into Sunday. Total rain amounts Thursday into Friday could be from 1.5 to 2 inches, she said. Extreme southeast Nebraska into western Iowa could get more than that, she said.
The storm system expected to move through Saturday night into Sunday could bring another one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain across the metropolitan area.
