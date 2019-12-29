Whew.
Record-setting winter rain fell in eastern Nebraska over the weekend, and it wasn’t followed by notable flooding.
“I was nervous, I’m not going to lie,” said Dave Pearson, the National Weather Service hydrologist who was one of the few voices sounding the alarm in advance of March’s catastrophic flooding.
Among the many factors that contributed to the March flooding — Nebraska’s costliest disaster on record — was heavy runoff over frozen ground.
If weekend rains had produced flooding, it wouldn’t have been as bad as in March, he said. “We need to have physically less flooding and emotionally less flooding so that we can be ready for whatever happens (this spring.)”
Saturday’s rain and snow set daily precipitation records in eastern Nebraska and elsewhere — and nearly broke all-time monthly records.
Omaha’s 1.76 inches of rain obliterated a 1972 precipitation record for Dec. 28 of 0.6 of an inch. Only two other December days have seen heavier precipitation in Omaha since 1871, when the weather service began tracking such data for the city.
Lincoln’s 2.12 inches also demolished its record of 0.33, set in 1972. Only one other December day had seen heavier precipitation in Lincoln, according to the weather service.
Ken Dewey, a climatologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, took note of the record on his Facebook page, Dewey Weather. Lincoln went from one of its driest Decembers on record to its seventh-wettest December since record-keeping began for the city in 1887, he said. “All in one day,” he noted.
Norfolk’s 0.62 of an inch of precipitation topped a record of 0.29 set in 1948.
Pearson said multiple factors probably played a role in preventing flooding. While the subsurface has frost in it, a surface layer of frost had melted, he said. And while the ground was wet going into the storm, it wasn’t saturated, he said.
And it may have helped that some farmers had tilled their fields, he said.
“The top layer must have had enough room to soak in,” he said. “We were expecting a lot more runoff.”
