Eastern Nebraska and Iowa are at heightened risk of severe storms Thursday, with rain, damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

Western Nebraska will have to tough out a blizzard as a powerful storm system sweeps across the Plains.

The National Weather Service says the Omaha metro area will start the day rainy. The severe weather threat will intensify as the day goes along.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has asked travelers to stay off the road in western Nebraska Thursday.

Total snow accumulation of 2 inches to 5 inches is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds could gust to 50 mph, causing whiteout conditions, blowing and drifting snow.

Winds also could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages, according to the weather service.

Photos: Snow sculptures of yesteryear

Omahans have long been putting their creativity to use when snow falls. Here's a few of their creations from decades past. 

1 of 18

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email