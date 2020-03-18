Eastern Nebraska and Iowa are at heightened risk of severe storms Thursday, with rain, damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.
Western Nebraska will have to tough out a blizzard as a powerful storm system sweeps across the Plains.
The National Weather Service says the Omaha metro area will start the day rainy. The severe weather threat will intensify as the day goes along.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has asked travelers to stay off the road in western Nebraska Thursday.
Total snow accumulation of 2 inches to 5 inches is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds could gust to 50 mph, causing whiteout conditions, blowing and drifting snow.
Winds also could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages, according to the weather service.
