Cars and people navigate the snow on 14th Street near Farnam Street on Friday.

Roads became slick Sunday afternoon as a light freezing mist and drizzle fell in the Omaha metro area.

Because of the ongoing potential for freezing drizzle and patchy fog, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory. It is scheduled to expire at 9 p.m.

People should plan on icy surfaces when they step outside Sunday evening, the weather service advised. Windshields were already icing over in the afternoon in the Omaha area.

The advisory was in effect for southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

A wintry mix of conditions is possible intermittently Monday in the metro area.

The forecast for the rest of the week includes sunshine on Tuesday; a steep drop in temperatures Wednesday night, possibly down into the single digits; and snow returning Thursday night into Friday.

