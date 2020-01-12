Roads became slick Sunday afternoon as a light freezing mist and drizzle fell in the Omaha metro area.
Because of the ongoing potential for freezing drizzle and patchy fog, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory. It was scheduled to expire at 9 p.m.
People should plan on icy surfaces when they step outside Sunday evening, the weather service advised. Windshields were already icing over in the afternoon in the Omaha area.
The advisory was in effect for southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
A wintry mix of conditions is possible intermittently Monday in the metro area.
The forecast for the rest of the week includes sunshine on Tuesday; a steep drop in temperatures Wednesday night, possibly down into the single digits; and snow returning Thursday night into Friday.
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
No. 10
No. 10
No. 9
No. 9
No. 8
No. 8
No. 7
No. 7
No. 6
No. 6
No. 5
No. 5
No. 5
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 2
No. 2
No. 1
No. 1
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.