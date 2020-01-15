20200111_new_snow_02kw

A cyclist rides through the snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.

Pinpointing the type of weather will hit Omaha on Friday when a winter storm moves into the region has been tough, meteorologists say.

“This is a tricky weather event,” said Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

A winter weather advisory for southeast Nebraska and western Iowa will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 a.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations. 

Winds are expected to be gusting as high as 45 mph on Friday night throughout southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, according to the advisory. 

The forecast calls for snow to start Thursday night and transition to some combination of snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet Friday.

“When you have a mix of wintry precipitation, it’s never easy to pin down, never straightforward,” Eastlack said.

The problem is a layer of warm air that’s expected to insert itself into the cold air already here. The timing of that warm air’s arrival will determine the mix of precipitation, he said.

Taylor Nicolaisen, also a Valley-based weather service meteorologist, said the icy mix could complicate commutes.

“Friday morning and evening look rough,” he said.

Travel on Friday is expected to be hazardous in the heart of the storm, including Iowa into Minnesota, Eastlack said.

“If you’re planning to travel Friday, be aware of conditions,” he said.

A surge of Arctic air moves into the region in the wake of the storm, Eastlack said. Saturday is expected to be raw — windy and cold — while Sunday should be sunny.

Overnight lows from Saturday night through Monday night are forecast to be in the single digits to around zero.

