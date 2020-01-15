20200111_new_snow_02kw

A cyclist rides through the snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Pinpointing the type of weather Omaha will have Friday when winter moves into the region has been tough, meteorologists say.

"This is a tricky weather event," said Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

For now, the forecast calls for snow to start Thursday night and transition to some combination of snow, rain, freezing rain or sleet on Friday.

"When you have a mix of wintry precipitation, it's never easy to pin down, never straightforward," he said.

The problem is a layer of warm air that's expected to insert itself into the cold air already here. The timing of that warm air's arrival will determine the mix of precipitation, he said.

Taylor Nicolaisen, also a weather service meteorologist, said the icy mix could complicate commutes.

"Friday morning and evening look rough," he said.

Travel on Friday is expected to be downright hazardous in the heart of the storm, including Iowa into Minnesota, Eastlack said.

"If you're planning to travel Friday, be aware of conditions," he said.

A surge of Arctic air moves into the region in the wake of the storm, Eastlack said. Saturday is expected to be raw — windy and cold — while Sunday should be sunny.

Overnight lows from Saturday night through Monday night are forecast in the single digits to around zero degrees.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

