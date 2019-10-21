Strong winds are sweeping across the central and northern Plains.
As a result, the National Weather Service has placed the region under a high wind advisory, and in some areas, a more serious high wind warning.
The weather service is cautioning that travel could be dangerous in some areas Monday evening. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible across much of Nebraska, all of Iowa and northward into Minnesota and the Dakotas.
The worst of the winds are expected to subside by Monday night, but strong gusts are likely into Tuesday morning.
Winds could down tree limbs, cause power outages and make it difficult to drive high-profile vehicles.
The wind advisory for Omaha ends at noon Tuesday.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.