Strong winds are sweeping across the central and northern Plains.

As a result, the National Weather Service has placed the region under a high wind advisory, and in some areas, a more serious high wind warning.

The weather service is cautioning that travel could be dangerous in some areas Monday evening. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible across much of Nebraska, all of Iowa and northward into Minnesota and the Dakotas.

The worst of the winds are expected to subside by Monday night, but strong gusts are likely into Tuesday morning.

Winds could down tree limbs, cause power outages and make it difficult to drive high-profile vehicles. 

The wind advisory for Omaha ends at noon Tuesday.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

