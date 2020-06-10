9:20 a.m. Wednesday update: Council Bluffs reported 3.34 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Wednesday and Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.3 inches as a storm passed through the metro area.
The National Weather Service office in Valley recorded 1.12 inches of rain, Valley-based meteorologist Van DeWald said. Lincoln reported only .16 of an inch. Both Fremont and Falls City reported .90 of an inch. A reporting station in the Florence area of northern Omaha reported .95 of an inch as of 7 a.m.
The rain that was continuing Wednesday morning should end in the next couple of hours, DeWald said before 7:15 a.m. After that, he said, the area is expected to stay dry for the next several days.
Wind speeds peaked at 58 mph at Eppley Airfield overnight. Reports of 60 to 65 mph were common around the region — such high winds were reported in Norfolk, Lincoln and Tekamah.
More than 420 OPPD customers were without power in Douglas County before 7 a.m. At the peak of the storm, 8,300 were without power, OPPD said. The numbers had dropped to about 225 by 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. Another 43 were without power in Sarpy County.
Much-needed rain drenched the Omaha metro area Tuesday night and some street flooding and scattered power outages occurred as storms moved through.
Rain and strong winds were to continue through the night, bringing the possibility of more damage. The metro area was under a flash flood watch and a high wind warning until Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 p.m., about 7,800 customers of the Omaha Public Power District were without power.
By 10:30 p.m., about an inch of rain had fallen in Omaha, according to measurements at Eppley Airfield. That will help the parched landscape, but the city remains well behind on rainfall. Going into Tuesday, Omaha was more than 5 inches behind for the year.
The powerful cold front that ushered in the rain also brought much needed relief from a record stretch of 90-plus degree days. Tuesday, as storms approached, Omaha saw its temperature drop 20 degrees in a little more than an hour. The highs the rest of the week are forecast in the 70s and 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Across the heart of Nebraska, there were widespread reports of winds gusting to 50 mph or more. Winds associated with thunderstorms have clocked in at higher speeds. There were widely scattered reports of downed tree limbs and minor building damage.
In Broken Bow, a home was destroyed after a tree fell on it Tuesday evening, according to an emergency manager’s report to the National Weather Service.
In Lincoln, rain briefly fell at a rate of greater than 5 inches an hour.
Street flooding occurred in Council Bluffs, according to Council Bluffs Police.
Merlin Lawson, a retired professor of meteorology and climatology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reported that half an inch fell in the first five minutes of rain at his Lincoln home. The rain started about 7:30 p.m. and by 7:50 p.m., 1.38 inches had fallen, he reported.
Ken Dewey, a retired UNL climatologist who lives in the same area of Lincoln, said water ran in streams through yards and into streets.
“It was like being in a car wash with howling winds and water pouring out of the sky,” Dewey said. “I have never been in a hurricane but imagine it must have be like this.”
Additionally, there were multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.
A tornado was reported near Fairbury, but no significant damage was known to have resulted from it. A 91 mph wind gust at the Fairbury Airport blew the door off a hangar, according to officials there.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
