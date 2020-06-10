cm-weatherART

A rainbow appears over a farm field east of Tecumseh, Nebraska after severe storms blew through the area on Tuesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

8:45 a.m. Wednesday update: Council Bluffs reported 3.34 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Wednesday and Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.3 inches as a storm passed through the metro area.

The National Weather Service office in Valley recorded 1.12 inches of rain, Valley-based meteorologist Van DeWald said. Lincoln reported only .16 of an inch. Both Fremont and Falls City reported .90 of an inch. A reporting station in the Florence area of northern Omaha reported .95 of an inch as of 7 a.m.

The rain that was continuing Wednesday morning should end in the next couple of hours, DeWald said before 7:15 a.m. After that, he said, the area is expected to stay dry for the next several days.

Wind speeds peaked at 58 mph at Eppley Airfield overnight. Reports of 60 to 65 mph were common around the region — such high winds were reported in Norfolk, Lincoln and Tekamah.

More than 420 OPPD customers were without power in Douglas County before 7 a.m. That had dropped to about 150 by 8:45 a.m. Another 44 were without power in Sarpy County.

Much-needed rain drenched the Omaha metro area Tuesday night and some street flooding and scattered power outages occurred as storms moved through.

Rain and strong winds were to continue through the night, bringing the possibility of more damage. The metro area was under a flash flood watch and a high wind warning until Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 p.m., about 7,800 customers of the Omaha Public Power District were without power.

By 10:30 p.m., about an inch of rain had fallen in Omaha, according to measurements at Eppley Airfield. That will help the parched landscape, but the city remains well behind on rainfall. Going into Tuesday, Omaha was more than 5 inches behind for the year.

The powerful cold front that ushered in the rain also brought much needed relief from a record stretch of 90-plus degree days. Tuesday, as storms approached, Omaha saw its temperature drop 20 degrees in a little more than an hour. The highs the rest of the week are forecast in the 70s and 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Across the heart of Nebraska, there were widespread reports of winds gusting to 50 mph or more. Winds associated with thunderstorms have clocked in at higher speeds. There were widely scattered reports of downed tree limbs and minor building damage.

In Broken Bow, a home was destroyed after a tree fell on it Tuesday evening, according to an emergency manager’s report to the National Weather Service.

In Lincoln, rain briefly fell at a rate of greater than 5 inches an hour.

Street flooding occurred in Council Bluffs, according to Council Bluffs Police.

Merlin Lawson, a retired professor of meteorology and climatology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reported that half an inch fell in the first five minutes of rain at his Lincoln home. The rain started about 7:30 p.m. and by 7:50 p.m., 1.38 inches had fallen, he reported.

Ken Dewey, a retired UNL climatologist who lives in the same area of Lincoln, said water ran in streams through yards and into streets.

“It was like being in a car wash with howling winds and water pouring out of the sky,” Dewey said. “I have never been in a hurricane but imagine it must have be like this.”

Additionally, there were multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.

A tornado was reported near Fairbury, but no significant damage was known to have resulted from it. A 91 mph wind gust at the Fairbury Airport blew the door off a hangar, according to officials there.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

