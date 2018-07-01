Just as the College Home Run Derby and Omaha World-Herald fireworks show was about to start Saturday night, weather forced a postponement.
The Omaha Storm Chasers’ Pacific Coast League game at Werner Park was also postponed because of severe weather.
The derby is now scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Sunday, when clearer skies are expected. All Saturday tickets will be accepted.
Storms swept into the Omaha area about 7 p.m., dropping heavy rain across much of the area. Sarpy County and southeastern Douglas County were in a flash flood warning until 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
By 7:25 p.m., as much as 2 inches of rain had fallen in some spots, with more rain expected, the National Weather Service said.
Some areas in danger of flash flooding include Omaha, southwestern Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Springfield, Cedar Creek, Offutt Air Force Base, Millard, Carter Lake, Boys Town, Camp Maha and Chalco, according to the weather service.
Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa were hit by the storms. Funnel clouds, winds up to 59 mph and up to 1-inch hail were reported.
Power outages affected about 1,500 Omaha Public Power District customers, about 1,000 in Sarpy County, about 8:15 p.m. About 1,500 more were later reported in Washington County. Electricity was restored to almost all homes and businesses by late Saturday.
No rain had fallen by 6:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the derby. Skies were darkening, and fans started going to the TD Ameritrade Park concourse for shelter, one of the organizers said. But within five minutes, the postponement was announced.
Pregame activities, which included the national anthem and recognition of military veterans, had been about to start.
The Chasers’ home game against the Nashville Sounds will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday, with Game 1 beginning at 5:05 p.m. Tickets for Saturday’s game may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another Chasers home game with the exception of July 3, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.
David Pearson of the weather service had predicted storms forming south of York were expected to move into the metro area sometime after 6 p.m. They reached downtown shortly after 7 p.m.
“We’re anticipating activity pretty much the whole night,” Pearson said about 5 p.m. “There might be a lull after these storms roll through, but then others will come in sometime after midnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.