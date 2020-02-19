A short-lived slap of winter returns Wednesday, ushering in a bite of unpleasantly cold weather and a chance for light snow.

Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably chilly. Wednesday's high is expected to be in the mid-20s, and Thursday will start out in the single digits before the temperature rises to near 30 in the afternoon, said Paul Fajman, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

Very light snow looks likely to move into the Omaha area around noon Wednesday, Fajman said. It should move out by 4 p.m., he said. 

Randolph, which is north of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska, reported 4 inches of snow Wednesday morning, Fajman said. 

Omaha should be in the mid-40s Friday and the low 50s Saturday, he said.

Sunday brings a slight chance of snow and rain and a high in the upper 40s.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

