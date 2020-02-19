A short-lived slap of winter returns Wednesday, ushering in a bite of unpleasantly cold weather and a chance for light snow.
Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably chilly. Wednesday's high is expected to be in the mid-20s, and Thursday will start out in the single digits before the temperature rises to near 30 in the afternoon, said Paul Fajman, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
Very light snow looks likely to move into the Omaha area around noon Wednesday, Fajman said. It should move out by 4 p.m., he said.
Randolph, which is north of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska, reported 4 inches of snow Wednesday morning, Fajman said.
Omaha should be in the mid-40s Friday and the low 50s Saturday, he said.
Sunday brings a slight chance of snow and rain and a high in the upper 40s.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
