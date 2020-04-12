Gardeners who planted early this spring will suffer several cold days ahead, along with their flowers and plants.

A wet Sunday generally was expected to give way to a sunny Monday. But temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will remain below seasonal averages for the next few days, the National Weather Service in Valley reported.

This is "not a good week to leave your plants outside," said meteorologist Brett Albright. He said there is no major storm system anticipated this week, but it will be chilly.

Albright said the highs in Omaha typically reach the lower 60s this time of year. The next three days, the highs will be in the 40s or the low 50s at the highest. And temperatures in the next few nights are expected to descend to a hard freeze, he said.

It's possible that every night this week will be tough on early blooming plants, he said. Gardeners might have been enticed to plan early because the spring started fairly warm.

He said many areas Sunday in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa recorded 2 to 6 inches of snow. Central and eastern Nebraska generally endured a wet, blustery day.

