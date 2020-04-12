...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA,
HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES,
AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Chilly temperatures will linger into next week, threatening early blooming plants
Gardeners who planted early this spring will suffer several cold days ahead, along with their flowers and plants.
A wet Sunday generally was expected to give way to a sunny Monday. But temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will remain below seasonal averages for the next few days, the National Weather Service in Valley reported.
This is "not a good week to leave your plants outside," said meteorologist Brett Albright. He said there is no major storm system anticipated this week, but it will be chilly.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Albright said the highs in Omaha typically reach the lower 60s this time of year. The next three days, the highs will be in the 40s or the low 50s at the highest. And temperatures in the next few nights are expected to descend to a hard freeze, he said.
It's possible that every night this week will be tough on early blooming plants, he said. Gardeners might have been enticed to plan early because the spring started fairly warm.
He said many areas Sunday in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa recorded 2 to 6 inches of snow. Central and eastern Nebraska generally endured a wet, blustery day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.