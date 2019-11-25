The season’s first major winter storm sweeps across Nebraska on Tuesday, just in time to create dangerous travel conditions for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Bouts of windy, rainy, snowy weather are expected across much of the country through the weekend. As a result, forecasters and emergency officials are urging people to monitor conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
The bad weather couldn’t come at a worse time.
This Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest holidays for travel in nearly 20 years, according to AAA. The company estimates that more than 55 million people will travel farther than 50 miles this year, making it the second busiest Thanksgiving since 2000. Traditionally, Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel.
“A lot of people feel pressure to make it to their planned destinations,” said Rod Donavon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. “But there are going to be significant travel impacts.”
Winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued. Expect hazardous or even impossible travel. #neroads #iaroads pic.twitter.com/pj1CT1Wc3K— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) November 25, 2019
Through Wednesday, treacherous weather is possible from eastern Colorado, across Nebraska, and northeasterly toward the Great Lakes, according to the weather service’s Winter Severity Index.
Specifically, blizzardlike conditions are possible in some areas due to a combination of heavy snow and strong winds, according to the weather service and AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant.
Six to 11 inches of snow and winds gusting to 40 mph are possible Tuesday across large sections of Nebraska.
Drivers can expect deteriorating conditions Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. This could include slushy and ice-covered roads and reduced visibility due to the winds. The agency provides real-time viewing of road conditions from the cabs of its plows at 511.nebraska.gov.
And while snowfall should taper off Wednesday morning, there will probably be enough snow on the ground in many areas of the state, combined with strong wings, to cause visibility problems, according to the weather service.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation both issued advisories Monday, asking people to travel with care.
“Thanksgiving week is a major travel period and this strong winter storm has the potential to make travel difficult,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Drivers should plan ahead and adjust plans accordingly.”
Omaha could receive anywhere from a trace of snow to 4 inches on Tuesday, depending upon how quickly the temperature falls and rain turns to snow, said Brian Barjenbruch of the weather service.
Whether it’s rainy or snowy, it’ll probably be a miserable commute Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures forecast for the mid-30s and winds gusting to 25 mph, the weather service said.
The potential for a snowy Tuesday afternoon has spooked some school districts. The Omaha Public Schools on Monday evening announced that all after-school activities on Tuesday would be canceled.
The Wednesday morning commute also could be a mess in the Omaha area as temperatures fall overnight and any snowy, wet surfaces freeze, Barjenbruch said.
Thanksgiving morning is expected to see a break in the weather in eastern Nebraska, with snow picking up again in the afternoon in some areas. Families making day trips may be able to travel without too much difficulty, depending upon how the weather plays out, forecasters say.
“Wouldn’t you know it, by Friday we have another strong system coming in,” Barjenbruch said. And while that system is projected to bring mostly rain to the region, it is expected to be noteworthy for the strong winds that gain intensity through the weekend. Drivers traveling in open stretches can plan on gripping their steering wheels as they negotiate wet pavement across much of the central U.S.
As that system moves out, cold air settles in, Barjenbruch said. Temperatures could drop to the teens Sunday night.
“Given that we have three strong storm systems, it’s going to be really important that you check your route,” Barjenbruch said. “There’s no need to put yourself in a dangerous situation.”Photos: The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
