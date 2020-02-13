A wind chill of 26 degrees below zero made for a tough Thursday morning commute.

Winds rose sharply Wednesday night as temperatures plummeted to 3 degrees below zero by 5 a.m. Winds whipping at 20 to 25 mph produced the extreme wind chill, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. 

Thursday's high in the Omaha area will be 12 degrees, Gross said. Friday's high is expected to be around 30.

Saturday's high in Omaha is expected to be 45, and Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 49. 

UNO announced the cancellation of all classes before 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Hardly any snow fell, but what did fall could create slippery spots.

Here’s how fast the weather changed:

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, temperatures were about 40 degrees in Omaha. Winds were blowing about 10 mph.

By 5 p.m., the temperature was below freezing. Winds were gusting to 45 mph.

The temperature dropped steadily overnight, reaching zero by 3 a.m. 

"At least it's only for one day," Gross said. "We'll bounce back this weekend."

Brrr... The 10 coldest days in Omaha history

Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history. 

