The Nebraska Department of Transportation has asked travelers to stay off the road in western Nebraska on Thursday due to a blizzard expected to sweep into the state.
Travel throughout the western part of the state, including on a long stretch of Interstate 80, will likely be difficult. The blizzard warning runs from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds could gust to 50 mph, causing whiteout conditions and blowing and drifting snow.
Winds also could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages, according to the weather service.
Omaha could see rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 66 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night.
