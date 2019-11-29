Black Friday weather (copy)

Slick streets and cold weather greeted shoppers out in the Omaha area for Black Friday. Temperatures in the area are expected to remain above freezing Friday and Friday night.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The good news, Husker fans and others traveling in eastern Nebraska, is that temperatures in the area are expected to remain above freezing Friday night.

That means the drizzle and eventual rain falling in the area isn't expected to freeze on area roadways. 

The bad news is that drizzle and rain are expected to stick around. Combined with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s across the area — Lincoln's expected high for the day is 38 degrees — that will make for damp and chilly conditions, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. She called it "just kind of a yucky forecast."

Lincoln is expected to get a little over a quarter of an inch of precipitation through tonight; the Omaha area could get between a quarter and half an inch. People in the Lincoln area may hear a rumble of thunder after 6 p.m., but no repeat of this week's thundersnow is expected. 

The overnight low in Lincoln on Friday is expected to stick at 37 degrees. In Omaha, it should hold at 38.

Nebraska football's Black Friday history

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription