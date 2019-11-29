The good news, Husker fans and others traveling in eastern Nebraska, is that temperatures in the area are expected to remain above freezing Friday and Friday night.
That means the drizzle and eventual rain falling in the area isn't expected to freeze on area roadways.
The bad news is that drizzle and rain are expected to stick around. Combined with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s across the area — Lincoln's expected high for the day is 38 degrees — that will make for damp and chilly conditions for those braving Memorial Stadium or any other outdoor activity, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. She called it "just kind of a yucky forecast."
The upshot: You'll want a rain poncho for the game, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m., and probably a coat underneath.
Lincoln is expected to get a little over a quarter of an inch of precipitation through tonight; the Omaha area could get between a quarter and half an inch. People in the Lincoln area may hear a rumble of thunder after 6 p.m., but no repeat of last week's thunder snow is expected.
The overnight low in Lincoln on Friday is expected to stick at 37 degrees. In Omaha, it should hold at 38.
Nebraska football's Black Friday history
1954
Nebraska 50, Hawaii 0
Nebraska outgained Hawaii 648-128 despite not passing the ball in the second half.
1973
No. 3 Oklahoma 27, No. 10 Nebraska 0
"Oklahoma invited Nebraska down to play a game of football Friday and only allowed the Cornhuskers to use half the field while the Sooners got to play with the full 100 yards," Tom Ash wrote for The World-Herald. "If six points were awarded for crossing midfield, the score still would have been 27-zip."
1976
No. 8 Oklahoma 20, No. 10 Nebraska 17
Oklahoma, which hadn't attempted a pass all game, completed two in the closing minutes for a game-winning touchdown, overcoming a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter and upending the Huskers for the fifth straight time.
1977
No. 3 Oklahoma 38, No. 11 Nebraska 7
The Sooners ran for 417 yards on 68 attempts, dissecting the Husker defense from start to finish. The Nebraska offense, which had been averaging 313 yards on the ground, managed 190 — and just 41 in the second half.
1982
No. 3 Nebraska 28, No. 11 Oklahoma 24
Down go the goalposts! Fans celebrated a Big Eight title after the Huskers knocked off the Sooners for the second consecutive season. Holdrege, Nebraska, native Scott Strasburger intercepted a pass with 26 seconds remaining to ice the game.
1990
Oklahoma 45, No. 10 Nebraska 10
"The Huskers lost their quarterback in the first quarter, their shutout in the second quarter, their chance to win in the third quarter and their respect in the fourth quarter," Lee Barfknecht wrote for The World-Herald following the game. Oklahoma utilized seven Nebraska turnovers to turn the game into a laugher.
1991
No. 11 Nebraska 19, No. 19 Oklahoma 11
Down 11 at halftime, the Huskers depended on Calvin Jones and Derek Brown to dig out of the hole. The duo handled the ball on 28 of 40 second-half plays, and capped the comeback with a 15-yard TD with 2:57 to play.
1992
No. 12 Nebraska 33, Oklahoma 9
The Huskers scored 26 unanswered points in 27 minutes to overcome a slim second-quarter deficit and top the Sooners. The following week, Nebraska would clinch the Big Eight title in Tokyo against Kansas State.
1993
No. 2 Nebraska 21, No. 16 Oklahoma 7
The Huskers reached 11-0, but it didn't look great early. The Sooners scored an opening-drive touchdown, while the Huskers offense accumulated 13 yards in 17 minutes, and suffered two sacks and an interception. But, Toby Wright's interception set up the tying TD and the Blackshirts held Oklahoma in check the rest of the way.
1994
No. 1 Nebraska 13, Oklahoma 3
"Sure, we're happy to be Big Eight champions," offensive tackle Zach Wiegert said after the game. "But this is our fourth Big Eight championship in a row. We're looking for more." A little over a month later,
Nebraska indeed found more.
1995
No. 1 Nebraska 37, Oklahoma 0
Not only did the Blackshirts earn their first shutout over Oklahoma in 53 years, but it scored the game's only touchdowns through the first three quarters before the offense found its rhythm in the fourth.
1996
No. 4 Nebraska 17, No. 5 Colorado 12
The Buffaloes, who entered as an 18-point underdog despite being just one spot down in the AP poll, gave the Huskers all they could handle, the Blackshirts kept Colorado out of the end zone to avoid the upset.
1997
No. 2 Nebraska 27, Colorado 24
Nebraska had the ball near midfield with a 27-10 lead, driving to impress voters who would later determine whether the Huskers or Wolverines deserved the national title. However, an Ahman Green fumble opened the door for a Colorado comeback, which fell a field goal short.
1998
No. 14 Nebraska 16, Colorado 14
Kris Brown kicked three field gaols, and Clint Finley returned an interception 42 yards to produce all of the Huskers' points, giving Nebraska its 30th straight nine-win season.
1999
No. 3 Nebraska 33, Colorado 30, OT
Another thriller with Colorado. The Buffaloes scored 24 fourth-quarter points, but a missed field goal at the end of regulation resulted in an overtime period capped by Eric Crouch's game-winning touchdown.
2001
No. 14 Colorado 62, No. 2 Nebraska 36
Colorado's 62 points were then the most ever scored on Nebraska. The Buffaloes piled up 380 yards on the ground and 202 through the air, and forced four Husker turnovers.
2002
No. 13 Colorado 28, Nebraska 13
The Huskers' NCAA-record streak of nine-win seasons — which reached 34 years — came to a close. "This is the toughest loss I've ever taken in any level of any sport that I've ever played," I-back Dahrran Diedrick said. "Everybody put their heart into it."
2003
No. 25 Nebraska 31, Colorado 22
"(Frank Solich) said he didn't care about the swirling rumors about his demise, but it was obvious that Solich was uncharacteristically bold and daring Friday," Elizabeth Merrill wrote for The World-Herald. "He faked a second-quarter field goal and had his holder scrambling downfield for a first down. He rolled the dice on 4th and 1 at his own 49 in the fourth quarter."
2004
Colorado 26, Nebraska 20
For the first time in 35 years, Nebraska missed a bowl game, and for the first time in 42 years, Nebraska had a losing record.
2005
Nebraska 30, Colorado 3
The 17.5-point underdog Huskers were led by an Zac Taylor's 392-yard air attack. "Colorado's been talking about being at the top of the Big 12 now and taking everything away from Nebraska," Taylor said. "We wanted to get this program back where it belongs, and it starts right here on Colorado's home field."
2006
No. 23 Nebraska 37, Colorado 14
A flurry of trick plays helped the Huskers turn a 14-14 tie into a blowout victory. "Cool, fun, cute or tricky, there was no arguing that it all figured heavily into the Huskers' third consecutive victory to finish the regular season," Rich Kaipust wrote for The World-Herald. "And with the Big 12 North already clinched, it gave them the satisfaction of raising the trophy after a victory."
2007
Colorado 65, Nebraska 51
The Huskers scored 54 points per game in their final three games of the 2007 season, but still finished 1-2 in those games. The loss to the Buffaloes capped Bill Callahan's tenure as Husker head coach. He finished 27-22 in four seasons at the position.
2008
Nebraska 40, Colorado 31
Alex Henery booted a 57-yard field goal to give Nebraska the lead with 1:43 remaining, and Ndamukong Suh's 30-yard interception return with 55 seconds left ended any comeback hopes for the Buffaloes.
2009
Nebraska 28, Colorado 20
Rex Burkhead ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, but the defense and special teams stole the show. Niles Paul had a 59-yard punt return to start scoring in the first quarter, and Matt O'Hanlon added a 20-yard pick-six late into the second quarter.
2010
No. 16 Nebraska 45, Colorado 17
The Huskers ran for 265 yards, built a 31-3 third-quarter lead and cruised to its sixth Big 12 North title. “Really, it was almost scary how focused people were as a whole unit,” quarterback Cody Green said. “It was kind of like everybody had an inner drive in them."
2011
No. 22 Nebraska 20, Iowa 7
Rex Burkhead ran 38 times for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Huskers controlled the first Heroes Game from start to finish.
2012
No. 17 Nebraska 13, Iowa 7
On a cold and windy day in Iowa City, the Huskers won their second consecutive Heroes Game and punched their ticket to the Big Ten championship.
2013
Iowa 38, Nebraska 17
A combination of turnovers and poor starting field position was too much for the Huskers to overcome. “If they want to fire me, go ahead," then-coach Bo Pelini said after the game. "I believe in what I’ve done.”
2014
Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT
The Huskers battled back from 17 down and forced overtime with the Hawkeyes, when Kenny Bell's nine-yard touchdown reception from Tommy Armstrong clinched the game.
2015
No. 3 Iowa 28, Nebraska 20
The Huskers outgained Iowa by 183 yards and ran 39 more plays, but turniovers — including a pick-six — helped the Hawkeyes cap a 12-0 regular season. “We really shot ourselves in the foot,” coach Mike Riley said.
2016
Iowa 40, No. 17 Nebraska 10
“I bet their practices are like a bloodbath," then-defensive coordinator Mark Banker said of Iowa. "Because both sides of the ball kind of emulate that.” The Hawkeyes finished 264 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
2017
Iowa 56, Nebraska 14
The Huskers went into halftime tied at 14, but a disastrous third quarter led to 28 points for the Hawkeyes, who pulled away in Memorial Stadium. Nebraska finished 4-8, its worst season since 1961.
2018
Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
The Huskers battled back from a 28-13 deficit to tie the game with 3:22 remaining, but Iowa — after completing a 10-yard pass on fourth-and-8 — hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.
