...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
&&
top story
Big winds and severe thunderstorms are in Tuesday's forecast for Nebraska
Messy, potent weather systems moving through the central U.S. Tuesday have prompted forecasters to warn of the potential for power outages, travel difficulties, destabilizing winds, flooding rains and severe thunderstorms.
The traveling public is advised to use caution across much of Nebraska on Tuesday.
In central Nebraska, rain and heavy winds are forecast to dominate most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.
In eastern Nebraska, the worst of the weather isn’t expected to develop until late afternoon or early evening. Once winds kick up in Omaha, they could gust to 65 mph, according to the weather service.
Across the region, people should watch for downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds will last for 2 to 6 hours, according to the weather service.
Some parts of Nebraska, especially the southern part of the state, could see 2 inches to 4 inches of rain.
Southeast Nebraska is also at an elevated risk of damaging hail and, to a lesser extent, tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there’s a good chance Omaha will get about an inch of rain. Omaha is less likely to see the drenching rains that are prompting flash flood advisories elsewhere.
Farther east, an unusual weather setup has created the potential for flash flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, and could affect much of Iowa and Missouri. Anyone traveling through those states Tuesday should check forecasts. That rain is being generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
1 of 8
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
PEXELS
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.