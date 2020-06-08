Messy, potent weather systems moving through the central U.S. Tuesday have prompted forecasters to warn of the potential for power outages, travel difficulties, destabilizing winds, flooding rains and severe thunderstorms.

The traveling public is advised to use caution across much of Nebraska on Tuesday.

In central Nebraska, rain and heavy winds are forecast to dominate most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

In eastern Nebraska, the worst of the weather isn’t expected to develop until late afternoon or early evening. Once winds kick up in Omaha, they could gust to 65 mph, according to the weather service.

Across the region, people should watch for downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds will last for 2 to 6 hours, according to the weather service.

Some parts of Nebraska, especially the southern part of the state, could see 2 inches to 4 inches of rain.

Southeast Nebraska is also at an elevated risk of damaging hail and, to a lesser extent, tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there’s a good chance Omaha will get about an inch of rain. Omaha is less likely to see the drenching rains that are prompting flash flood advisories elsewhere.

Farther east, an unusual weather setup has created the potential for flash flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, and could affect much of Iowa and Missouri. Anyone traveling through those states Tuesday should check forecasts. That rain is being generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Tips on what to do if caught in severe weather

