At least eight people died and seven others were hospitalized Thursday evening when a tour boat capsized in the midst of a powerful storm on Table Rock Lake in Missouri.
The Ride the Ducks tour boat reportedly had 31 people, including children, on board when it sank shortly after 7 p.m.
Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake, told the Springfield News-Leader that the storm kicked up waves 5 feet high.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said rescue efforts continued after dark as some passengers remained unaccounted for. Dive teams from Taney County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called in.
Tom Olsen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri, said a warning had been issued about 28 minutes before the storm hit the lake.
“(In) that area, we were expecting anywhere from 60 to 70 mph winds,” he said.
The weather service did not have measured wind reports for Table Rock Lake on Thursday night. But at the Branson airport, about 8 miles east of the lake, 63 mph winds were recorded, he said.
The storm was part of a long line of straight-line winds that traveled from north-central Kansas, eastward into Missouri and then south into southwest Missouri. A trail of damage was left behind, with power lines and trees down and some buildings and homes damaged.
Peak recorded wind speeds of 78 to 90 mph were reported with the storms.
There was some damage in the Springfield and Branson, Missouri, areas, but there was no indication that it was extensive.
A person would think they would have checked weather conditions before going out. That's why the National Weathet Service is trying g their best to keep people safe. Some don't listen.
Bill Gaughan - Omaha
