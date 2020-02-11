A wintry shock is forecast for this week.

Temperatures are forecast to drop from highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday into the single digits by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Stiff winds are riding in with that Arctic cold, so wind chills could be double-digit below zero by Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

The winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts out of the northwest from 20 to 40 mph, said Katie Gross, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday afternoon and a 20 percent chance Wednesday night.

The winds should die down by Thursday afternoon, Gross said, but the day's high probably will top out around 15. The low Thursday night is expected to be about 7 degrees.

The good news is that the Arctic express will be short-lived. By Friday, highs are forecast to be back in the 30s.

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 40s. Sunday's highs could be in the mid- to upper 40s, Gross said.

