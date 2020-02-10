A wintry shock is forecast for this week, and some messy weather could follow over the weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to drop from highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday into the single digits by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Stiff winds are riding in with that Arctic cold, so wind chills could be double-digit below zero by Thursday morning, according to the weather service.
The mercury isn’t expected to climb out of the teens Thursday and will likely drop back into the single digits that night.
The good news is that the Arctic express will be short-lived. By Friday, highs are forecast to be back in the 30s.
A mix of rain and snow is possible from Friday into Monday, according to the weather service. Whether that pans out will depend on changing conditions.
No. 10
No. 10
No. 9
No. 9
No. 8
No. 8
No. 7
No. 7
No. 6
No. 6
No. 5
No. 5
No. 5
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie)
No. 2
No. 2
No. 1
No. 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.