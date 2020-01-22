...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW
VISIBILIT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

As snow falls Wednesday, motorists try to dig their vehicles out along Interstate 680 near Blondo Street.
Expect another round of slushy snow Thursday, and perhaps again next week.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Thursday.
Tackling the snow before going to bed will probably be a good idea. Any slop left on streets and sidewalks Thursday night will likely freeze by Friday morning because temperatures are forecast to drop well below freezing. The morning low on Friday is expected to be in the 20s.
About 3 inches of snow fell Wednesday, Albright said. Temperatures have mostly been above freezing since Tuesday evening, which accounts for the wet, messy nature of the snow, according to the weather service.
The odd thing about Wednesday's snow is that it was falling even though temperatures at ground level were above freezing. Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the weather service, said that happened because temperatures higher in the atmosphere were cold enough for snow to form. The snow didn't have time to melt before reaching the ground.
Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department said police had responded to 34 crashes between midnight and about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No snow is forecast over the weekend.
The next round of wintry weather is expected to move in Tuesday, Albright said. The long-term outlook favors a chance for above-average temperatures, so it's possible that next week's snow will also be sloppy, he said.
