...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING, AND ESPECIALLY THE
EVENING, COMMUTE. THE HEAVY, WET SNOW COULD DAMAGE TREES AND
TENT FACILITIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
After record cold, record 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible in Omaha area
From a record cold morning to potentially record snowfall.
Set your mind to winter. Following Wednesday’s unusually cold morning, snow will fall Thursday across the heart of Nebraska, from Wyoming into Iowa.
A snow forecast was promised! / Here is our thinking regarding snow amounts on Thursday / Uncertainty in the forecast suggests the band of heavier snow could waver (north or south) by 25 to 75 miles pic.twitter.com/mWpm42OeVy
Somewhere, perhaps in the Lincoln or Omaha area, upward of 6 inches could accumulate, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The official forecast for Omaha is 2 to 6 inches of snow, he said. The wide range stems from uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will fall.
As of Wednesday evening, Lincoln was more likely to bear the brunt of the storm, he said, with a forecast of 5 to 8 inches of snow. The capital city was put under a winter storm warning for Thursday. Other parts of the region, including Omaha, were under an advisory.
Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who are still driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning, he said. The evening commute is more likely be affected.
A cold, soggy Thursday morning is expected to give way to snow by the afternoon across parts of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa, forecasters say.
