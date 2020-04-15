From a record cold morning to potentially record snowfall.

Set your mind to winter. Following Wednesday’s unusually cold morning, snow will fall Thursday across the heart of Nebraska, from Wyoming into Iowa.

Somewhere, perhaps in the Lincoln or Omaha area, upward of 6 inches could accumulate, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The official forecast for Omaha is 2 to 6 inches of snow, he said. The wide range stems from uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will fall.

As of Wednesday evening, Lincoln was more likely to bear the brunt of the storm, he said, with a forecast of 5 to 8 inches of snow. The capital city was put under a winter storm warning for Thursday. Other parts of the region, including Omaha, were under an advisory.

Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who are still driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning, he said. The evening commute is more likely be affected.

A cold, soggy Thursday morning is expected to give way to snow by the afternoon across parts of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa, forecasters say.

That frost outside your window Wednesday reflected the record cold that settled over the region. In Omaha, the low dropped to 21 degrees. The old mark for April 14 was 22, set in 2014.

Thursday’s snow also has a good chance of breaking daily records, Albright said. Snow in April isn’t unusual, but totals that exceed 2 inches are uncommon, he said.

Albright cautioned that this snow will be wet and heavy.

The sun returns Friday, with weekend highs forecast in the 60s.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.

Here’s what those severe weather warnings mean

