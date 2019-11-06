There are no famous idioms, aphorisms or inspirational quotations about achieving something great by taking it easy or embracing the status quo. Because while good may sometimes come to those who wait, great things are built by those who have the knowledge and the know-how to get things done. And that process begins (and never really ends) with education.
Luckily – although very little luck was actually involved – our region is home to some of the country’s best public and private primary and secondary and non-traditional educational institutions. An interconnected network that pours possibility into every student and builds on every step, preparing today’s young people to be tomorrow’s leaders in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) fields or whatever area they are called to pursue.
It all begins, well, at the beginning. More than 300 public and private primary schools (K-12) serve our six counties. With a diverse mix of styles and concentrations – from arts, language and STEAM magnets to International Baccalaureate schools – there’s a learning environment for students of all needs and abilities. These disparate districts must be doing something right: U.S. News & World Report ranked Nebraska first in the country, along with Iowa and Kentucky, with a graduation rate of 94% for 2017, the most recent year available.
Those stellar brains need not travel far to find world-class colleges and universities (although many similar brains from around the globe do travel here). Whether they opt for a community college; a smaller, private liberal arts or religious school; or a larger public university, each will engage in rigorous study and worldview-expanding experiences.
