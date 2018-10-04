Fremont travels to Omaha Burke in a Class A district battle. A live stream of the game will begin at the top of this page at 7 p.m.

Burke, the No. 1 team in the state, remains undefeated and is coming off a 43-26 win last week at Gretna. Fremont is 2-4 and trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

You can also check out more from The World-Herald's high school staff writers below.

