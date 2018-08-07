WASHINGTON — It’s 11 p.m. on a Saturday in Washington, and music is blaring from the glittery bars and clubs. Many partyers will stick around till the bars close at 3 a.m., then pour onto the sidewalks — and sometimes into the streets.
“I’ve seen drunk people wandering into the street around 2 or 3 in the morning like zombies,” said Austin Loan, a bouncer at Hawthorne, a restaurant with five bar areas and DJs on the weekends. “When you get drunk, you think you can rule the world. You may not be paying attention to anything else.”
That can have deadly consequences. Whether they’re emptying out of bars, going home from football watch parties or trying to get across the highway, drunken walkers are dying on the roads in rising numbers nationwide.
A third of pedestrians killed in crashes in 2016 were over the legal alcohol limit for drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That’s nearly 2,000 people — up more than 300 since 2014.
“Those numbers are pretty shocking,” said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents state highway safety offices. “We think this is a big problem.”
Being drunk can affect judgment and reaction time and result in poor decision-making and risky behavior, such as crossing an intersection against the light or cutting across a road in the middle of a block, safety experts say. You may not even be thinking about whether drivers can see you.
Few safety programs are aimed at impaired walkers.
“We’ve done a good job of educating people about drunken driving and the dangers,” Adkins said. “But we haven’t reminded people that if you’re too hammered to get behind the wheel, you may be too hammered to walk home in the dark.”
Pedestrian deaths jumped 27 percent from 2007 to 2016, even as other U.S. traffic deaths dropped.
Distracted walking and alcohol consumption are contributing to the problem, federal data show. And when alcohol factors into a pedestrian death, it’s more often the walker than the driver who is drunk.
“Most people don’t realize how big a problem it is to be walking when you’re impaired,” said Jessica Cicchino, a vice president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a research group funded by insurers.
Drivers often don’t see drunken pedestrians until it’s too late, Cicchino said, especially at night, when most deaths occur. The victims are not crossing at intersections, research shows. “If your reflexes are impaired, you might be stumbling into the road and not able to act as quickly,” Cicchino said.
An IIHS study recommended lowering speed limits, improving roadway lighting and marketing ride-hailing services to pedestrians who have had too much to drink.
