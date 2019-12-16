Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WAS DROPPING VISIBILITIES TO A QUARTER MILE IN SOME SPOTS ACROSS EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. SOME SLIPPERY ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WERE REPORTED IN AREAS WHERE THE FOG WAS THE MOST DENSE, DUE TO LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S. SOME GLAZING OF ICE ON CAR WINDSHIELDS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION GIVEN THE POTENTIAL FOR THE LOWER VISIBILITIES AND SLIPPERY ROADS OVERNIGHT.