The UNO women will host six nonconference games — four against NCAA Division I opposition — and eight Summit League games next season.

The Mavericks, who released their schedule Thursday, will also play at Kansas State and Creighton. Their home nonconference games are against NCAA schools S.C. Upstate, CS Northridge, CS Bakersfield and Bradley; they also host NAIA Division I Graceland and Peru State.

UNO will also host new Summit League member North Dakota.

November: 4, Avila (ex.); 9, S.C. Upstate; 12, at Kansas State; 16, CS Northridge; 20, at Montana State; 23-24, Florida International tournament, TBA; 29, at Detroit.

December: 2, Graceland; 5, at Creighton; 9, CS Bakersfield; 14, Bradley; 17, Peru State; 21, at Northern Iowa’; 28, Denver; 30, Oral Roberts.

January: 6, North Dakota State; 9, at North Dakota; 16, at Western Illinois; 20, South Dakota; 23, at Fort Wayne; 26, at South Dakota State.

February: 3, North Dakota; 6, at South Dakota; 9, Western Illinois; 13, South Dakota State; 16, Fort Wayne; 23, at North Dakota State; 28, at Oral Roberts.

March: 2, at Denver.

