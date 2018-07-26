The UNO women will host six nonconference games — four against NCAA Division I opposition — and eight Summit League games next season.
The Mavericks, who released their schedule Thursday, will also play at Kansas State and Creighton. Their home nonconference games are against NCAA schools S.C. Upstate, CS Northridge, CS Bakersfield and Bradley; they also host NAIA Division I Graceland and Peru State.
UNO will also host new Summit League member North Dakota.
November: 4, Avila (ex.); 9, S.C. Upstate; 12, at Kansas State; 16, CS Northridge; 20, at Montana State; 23-24, Florida International tournament, TBA; 29, at Detroit.
December: 2, Graceland; 5, at Creighton; 9, CS Bakersfield; 14, Bradley; 17, Peru State; 21, at Northern Iowa’; 28, Denver; 30, Oral Roberts.
January: 6, North Dakota State; 9, at North Dakota; 16, at Western Illinois; 20, South Dakota; 23, at Fort Wayne; 26, at South Dakota State.
February: 3, North Dakota; 6, at South Dakota; 9, Western Illinois; 13, South Dakota State; 16, Fort Wayne; 23, at North Dakota State; 28, at Oral Roberts.
March: 2, at Denver.
2017-18
Amber Vidal, 13.5 ppg, 42.6 percent shooting from the field
2017-18 Women's Basketball
Nov. 4: UNO 103, Avila, 40
Nov. 10: Bradley 69, UNO 56
Nov. 13 Kansas State 81, UNO 60
Nov. 17: UNO 64, Montana State 53
Nov. 19: UNO 78, Florida A&M 73
Nov. 24: UNO 69, USC Upstate 66
Nov. 26: UNO 64, Wofford 60
Nov. 30: UNO 96, Graceland 69
Dec. 3: UNO 81, College of Saint Mary 58
Dec. 6: UNO 78, Northern Iowa 74
Dec. 10: CU 72, UNO 51
Dec. 18: CSU Bakersfield 52, UNO 43
Dec. 20: UNO 68, CS Northridge 60
Dec. 30: Oral Roberts 82, UNO 53
Jan. 3: South Dakota State 89, UNO 64
Jan. 9: IPFW 76, UNO 65
Jan. 13: Western Illinois 90, UNO 51
Jan. 18: Denver 85, UNO 74
Jan. 20: South Dakota 70, UNO 46
Jan. 24: UNO 80, North Dakota State 67
Jan. 29: UNO 63, Peru State 47
Feb. 3: South Dakota State 103, UNO 54
Feb. 7: Western Illinois 103, UNO 68
Feb. 10: UNO 77, IPFW 61
Feb. 14: South Dakota 72, UNO 50
Feb. 17: Denver 81, UNO 60
Feb. 21: Oral Roberts 72, UNO 56
Feb. 24: at North Dakota State, 2 p.m. Summit League tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota
» March 4: Western Illinois 97, UNO 57
