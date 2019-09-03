The UNO volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to Kansas in three sets at Baxter Arena.

The Jayhawks hit .333 and limited the Mavericks (3-1) to a .078 hitting percentage on the way to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-23 victory.

Sadie Limback led UNO with 11 kills, while Isabella Sade had eight kills and two aces.

Also Tuesday, junior libero Claire Mountjoy was named the Summit League’s defensive player of the week. Mountjoy, an Elkhorn graduate, had 64 digs for the Mavs in three wins last weekend.

Kansas (2-0).....25 25 25

At UNO (3-1)....11 16 23

KU (kills-aces-blocks): Van Driel 13-0-0, Smith 9-0-2, Hickman 7-2-2, Hill 6-0-3, Carrier 3-0-4, Nielsen 2-0-1, Farris 0-2-0, Angello 0-1-0. Totals: 40-5-12.

UNO: Limback 11-0-2, Sade 8-2-2, Blaschko 5-0-3, Blase 5-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Morehead 0-2-0, Marshall 0-0-1. Totals: 30-4-8.

Set assists: KU 35 (Nielsen 29, Nelson 4, Angello 1, Suter 1), UNO 27 (Taylor 22, Mountjoy 3, Marshall 1, Michalek 1).

