PHOENIX — After losing back-to-back five-set matches, UNO won one Saturday.

The Mavericks held on for a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-27, 15-10 victory over CSUN at the GCU Invite.

After CSUN won the fourth set on its third set point, it led 4-2 early in the fifth. But with the set tied 8-8, UNO went on a 4-0 run to seize control. Claire Leonard had two of her 17 kills during the run.

Sadie Limback tied a career high with 18 kills to lead UNO while Anna Blaschko added 14 kills. The Mavs hit .321 as a team.

Sami Clarkson finished with 55 assists and Claire Mountjoy added a team-best 14 digs.

UNO is set to play Grand Canyon tonight at 9.

UNO (7-6) 25 25 20 25 15

CSUN (4-7) 20 14 25 27 10

UNO (kills-ace-blocks): Blaschko 14-0-2, Mountjoy 0-0-0, Sade 8-4-2, Morehead 0-0-0, Michalek 0-0-0, Limback 18-1-1, Marshall 7-0-4, Leonard 17-2-1, Clarkson 3-1-2, Blasé 4-0-0. Totals 71-7-12.

CSUN: Makekau-Whittaker 3-1-0, Salone 4-0-1, McLeod 3-1-0, Nevarez 9-3-3, Bradford 1-0-0, Waggoner 19-0-0, Warnock 3-1-0, Orshoff 11-0-0, Anderson 1-0-1. Totals 54-6-5.

Set assists: UNO 63 (Clarkson 55, Mountjoy 4, Marshall 2, Michalek 1, Limback 1), CSUN 48 (Makekau-Whittaker 39, Warnock 2, Bradford 2, Salone 1, Page 1, Orshoff 1, Anderson 1, Merjil 1).

