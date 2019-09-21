PHOENIX — After losing back-to-back five-set matches, UNO won one Saturday.
The Mavericks held on for a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-27, 15-10 victory over CSUN at the GCU Invite.
After CSUN won the fourth set on its third set point, it led 4-2 early in the fifth. But with the set tied 8-8, UNO went on a 4-0 run to seize control. Claire Leonard had two of her 17 kills during the run.
Sadie Limback tied a career high with 18 kills to lead UNO while Anna Blaschko added 14 kills. The Mavs hit .321 as a team.
Sami Clarkson finished with 55 assists and Claire Mountjoy added a team-best 14 digs.
2019 Aug. 30: UNO 3, Abilene Christian 0
Aug. 30: UNO 3, Idaho State 0
Aug. 31: UNO 3, Albany 2
Sept. 3: Kansas 3, UNO 0 K-State Invitational (Manhattan, Kan.)
» Sept. 5: UNO 3, Central Arkansas 1
» Sept. 6: UNO 3, Clemson 0
» Sept. 6: Kansas State 3, UNO 2 Bluejay Invitational (Omaha)
» Sept. 13: Creighton 3, UNO 0
» Sept. 14: Washington 3, UNO 1
» Sept. 14: UNO 3, Drake 0
Sept. 15: High Point 3, UNO 2 GCU Invite (Phoenix, Ariz.)
» Sept. 20: Idaho 3, UNO 2
» Sept. 21: UNO 3, CSUN 2
» Sept. 21: Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: Purdue Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: Denver, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: at North Dakota, 11 a.m.
Oct. 27: at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Purdue Fort Wayne, 6 p.m.
Nov. 11: Western Illinois, noon
Nov. 15: at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nov. 17: at South Dakota State, 1 p.m. Summit League Championship, Nov. 22-24 (Denver, Colo.)
