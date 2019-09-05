MANHATTAN, Kan. — UNO overcame a slow start for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 win Thursday, handing Central Arkansas its first loss this season.
The Mavericks (4-1) pulled away thanks to a balanced attack. Anna Blaschko led the way with 14 kills and seven blocks. Isabella Sade added 12 kills, Sadie Limback had 10 and Claire Leonard, who missed Tuesday’s loss to Kansas with an ankle injury, chipped in nine.
UNO outhit Central Arkansas (4-1) .213-.025.
Setter Jaclyn Taylor had 43 assists for the Mavs while Claire Mountjoy had a team-best 19 digs.
UNO never led in the first set, but opened a 13-8 lead in the second by scoring five straight. The Mavs never trailed the rest of the match.
UNO continues play at the K-State Invitational with two matches Friday. The Mavs face Clemson at 10 a.m. and Kansas State at 7:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas (4-1)..........25 19 12 15
UNO (4-1)..........................17 25 25 25
CA (kills-aces-blocks): Mitchell 3-2-3, Rhodes 4-0-3, Miller 12-0-1, Armstrong 1-0-1, Bowles 5-0-1, Harry 3-1-1, Slumbough 2-0-0, Waddington 1-1-0. Totals 31-4-10.
UNO: Taylor 2-1-4, Sade 12-1-2, Limback 10-0-5, Blaschko 14-0-7, Marshall 2-0-5, Leonard 9-0-0, Morehead 0-1-0, Michalek 0-3-0, Mountjoy 0-3-0. Totals 49-9-23.
Assists: CA 30 (Waddington 13, Armstrong 12, Doss 3, Jefferis 2), UNO 47 (Taylor 43, Mountjoy 2, Morehead 1, Michalek 1).
