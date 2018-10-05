Abby Bergsten finished off her 12th kill to cap a 4-1 UNO run Friday at Baxter Arena as the Mavericks remained unbeaten in Summit League play with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-11, 28-26 win over North Dakota.

The Mavs (10-7, 5-0) trailed 24-21 in the fourth set before they charged back with three straight points, including kills by Isabella Sade and Anna Blaschko.

The Fighting Hawks (12-9, 4-2) forced set point two more times, but UNO rallied again to take the match and remain atop the conference standings.

Bergsten was one of four Mavericks with double-digit kills. Sadie Limback led the way with 16, while Claire Leonard pitched in 14 and Blaschko had 12.

After North Dakota evened the match by taking the second set, the Mavericks dominated the third, hitting .364 and never trailing in a 25-11 win. Blashcko and Leonard each had four kills in the set.

UNO outhit North Dakota .242-.189 for the match and had five service aces, including four by Courtney Morehead. Blaschko added four blocks, Sydney Case had 55 assists and Claire Mountjoy had 17 digs.

The Mavericks claimed the first set behind six Limback kills. With the set tied at 8-8, Limback sparked a 5-0 UNO run, and the Mavs methodically pulled away.

But UND bounced back with a strong offensive effort in the second set, hitting .441. Jordan Vail finished with 16 kills to lead UND.

The Mavericks will travel to South Dakota next Friday. South Dakota is 4-1 in the Summit after falling to Denver in three sets.

North Dakota (12-9, 4-2).........19 25 11 26

At UNO (10-7, 5-0).................25 20 25 28

UND (kills-aces-blocks): Chwialkowski 2-1-1, Rutten 5-0-4, Rautio 1-0-1, Vail 16-0-4, Brueggeman 10-0-5, Nieukirk 10-0-3, Flores 0-1-0, Ahrens 1-0-1. Totals 45-2-19.

UNO: Bergsten 12-0-0, Sade 9-1-3, Limback 16-0-1, Blaschko 12-0-3, Case 0--0-3, Morehead 0-4-0, Leonard 14-2-2.

Set assists: UND 42 Rautio 39, Chwialkowski 1, Brueggeman 1). UNO 58 (Case 55, Michalek 1, Blaschko 1, Mountjoy 1). A: 731.

