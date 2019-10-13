UNO roared back from two sets down, but Purdue Fort Wayne controlled the fifth set as the Mavericks fell 22-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 15-10 Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Half of UNO's matches this season have gone five sets. The Mavs (10-10) are 3-7 in those matches.
UNO coach Matt Buttermore said his team needs to focus on details during fifth sets, but also "we have to have a little belief that we can make the same plays we made in sets three and four."
UNO dominated those two sets Sunday after digging a 2-0 hole. UNO had two set points in the second set, but the Mastodons won that set on a hitting error.
UNO never trailed in the third and fourth sets and led 2-1 in the fifth before Fort Wayne scored the next four points. The Mastodons were ahead by at least two points the rest of the way.
UNO's top three hitters combined for 57 kills - Isabella Sade had 22, Sadie Limback 18 and Anna Blaschko 17. Freshman Sami Clarkson had 58 assists, while Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 20 digs.
The loss drops UNO into fourth place in the Summit League. UNO will host third-place Denver Tuesday at 7 p.m.
