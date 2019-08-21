UNO, coming off a 17-12 season, was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason coaches' volleyball poll on Wednesday.

Denver, which went unbeaten in league play last year, is the favorite, followed by South Dakota.

Among the players on the league's watch list are Isabella Sade, Anna Blaschko and Sadie Limback, who were UNO's leaders in kills last season.

UNO will play its Black and White scrimmage at Baxter Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. Its regular season begins Aug. 30 with the Omaha Challenge.

