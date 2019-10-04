VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO erased a two-set deficit and charged back from a six-point South Dakota lead in the fourth, but the Mavericks ultimately fell 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 15-11 on Friday night.

Isabella Sade had 18 kills for the Mavericks (9-9, 2-2 Summit League), but Elizabeth Juhnke had back-to-back kills to break a tie and spark the Coyotes (14-1, 3-0) on a 5-1 run to close the match and deny UNO its first road win of the season.

Claire Leonard added 15 kills and Sadie Limback had 13 for UNO, with Sami Clarkson pitching in 45 assists. Elkhorn graduate Claire Mountjoy also had 28 digs and nine assists.

UNO trailed 23-17 in the fourth after a Madison Harms kill, but the Mavs rallied with an 8-1 run to pull even at 24-24.

The Coyotes retook the lead at 25-24, but UNO scored three straight behind kills from Limback and Leonard to stay alive and advance to a deciding set for the sixth time in their last eight matches.

The Mavs hit .372 in the fourth set, with Sade and Limback both notching six kills.

Sami Slaughter led the Coyotes with 20 kills, including five in the second set as South Dakota edged the Mavs to take a two-set lead.

Omaha Marian grad Maddie Wiedenfeld added nine kills for South Dakota.

The Mavericks, who are 2-6 in five-set matches this season, are off until next Friday when they travel to Western Illinois.

UNO (9-8, 2-2)...................21 23 25 27 11

At South Dakota (14-1, 3-0)......25 25 20 25 15

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Blaschke 8-0-7, Mountjoy 0-2-0, Sade 18-0-4, Limback 13-0-4, Marshall 3-0-6, Leonard 15-0-2, Clarkson 1-1-2. Totals 58-3-25.

USD: Rasmussen 0-1-0, Jurgens 1-0-4, Fonseca 1-1-0, Weideman 0-3-0, Slaughter 20-0-4, Junke 11-0-4, Harms 10-0-6, Bollweg 0-2-0, Wiedenfeld 9-0-6, Loschen 3-0-1, Adams 4-0-0. Totals 59-7-25.

Set assists: UNO 57 (Clarkson 45, Mountjoy 9, Eiche 1, Michalek 1, Marshall 1), USD 55 (Jurgens 52, Rasmussen 3).

