High Point rallied from two sets down to edge UNO 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11 Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO had the momentum at the break after coming back from a 17-11 deficit in the second set. But High Point trailed only once in the third and fourth sets before winning key points late in the fifth.
UNO led 9-8 in the fifth after an Isabella Sade kill. But High Point, which swept Denver on Saturday, won six of the next seven points and secured the road win.
Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 18 kills, while Sade had 14 and Anna Blaschko added 13 kills and four blocks. Sami Clarkson had a double-double with 51 assists and 10 digs, while Claire Mountjoy had 22 digs. But the Mavs committed 14 service errors and High Point had a 23-14 blocking advantage.
UNO, which went 1-3 over the weekend, will travel to a tournament in Phoenix beginning on Friday.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
High Point (4-7)......22 23 25 25 15
UNO (6-5).............25 25 22 21 11
HP (kills-aces-blocks): Salley 7-0-1, Idlebird 10-0-7, Rammelsberg 10-0-5, Kratzer 15-2-3, Bottomley 0-2-0, Smith 0-2-0, Sullivan 18-0-3, Dumford 2-0-1, Miller 1-0-0, Doering 0-0-3. Totals 63-6-23.
UNO: Sade 14-2-1, Mountjoy 0-3-0, Limback 18-1-3, Blaschko 13-0-4, Marshall 2-0-2, Leonard 12-1-1, Clarkson 3-2-2, Williams 0-1-0, Fairbanks 0-0-1. Totals 62-10-14.
Assists: HP 57 (Smith 26, Thornburg 24, Bottomley 5, Weidner 1, Miggins 1); UNO 57 (Clarkson 51, Mountjoy 3, Morehead 2, Leonard 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.