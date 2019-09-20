PHOENIX — Paige Rupiper had a kill and an ace to spark a key fourth-set run that swung momentum for Idaho in a 14-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over UNO on Friday at the GCU Invite.
After taking a 2-1 set lead, the Mavericks (6-6) moved ahead 11-10 on a Megan Woods kill early in the fourth set.
But the pair of points scored by Rupiper, along with three kills by Avery Housley, led the Vandals (3-6) on a 9-2 run to take a commanding 19-13 lead in the set.
The Vandals claimed the deciding set behind three kills from Kyra Palmbush.
Anna Blaschko had 16 kills and Claire Leonard added 14 as the Mavs outhit the Vandals .247-.194.
But UNO, which lost in five sets to High Point Sunday, also had 17 service errors and 24 attack errors. Its mistakes produced five of Idaho’s final six points in the fifth set.
Sadie Limback had 11 kills and four blocks and Sami Clarkson had 49 assists for the Mavs, who have dropped five of their last six.
The Mavericks dominated the first set, hitting .571 behind four kills each from Leonard and Blaschko. After the Vandals pulled within 16-13, UNO closed with a 9-1 run.
The Vandals bounced back to take the second set, but a Blaschko kill early in the third helped the Mavericks start a 7-2 run to take a 10-4 lead.
UNO will continue tournament play with two matches Saturday, facing Cal State Northridge at noon and tournament host Grand Canyon at 9 p.m.
Idaho (3-6) 14 25 20 25 15
UNO (6-6) 25 21 25 18 10
I (kills-aces-blocks): Rupiper 7-1-7, Ball 4-0-7, Owen 0-1-0, Warren 10-0-2, Palmbush 11-0-3, Lacey 1-2-0, Housley 5-0-0, Janzen 1-1-0, Smith 5-0-0, Pelton 2-0-0. Totals 46-5-19.
UNO: Mountjoy 1-0-0, Marshall 4-0-3, Clarkson 1-0-2, Williams 0-1-0, Blaschko 16-0-3, Limback 11-0-3, Leonard 14-0-0, Morehead 1-0-0, Sade 4-1-0, Eiche 0-0-1, Woods 8-1-0. Totals 60-3-12.
Set assists: I 40 (Pelton 22, Janzen 10, Hopen 4, Lacey 2, Ball 1, Owen 1), UNO 53 (Clarkson 49, Mountjoy 2, Michalek 2).
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.