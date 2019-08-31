UNO rallied from two sets down to edge Albany 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-5 during the final day of the Omaha Challenge at Baxter Arena.

After leading most of the way in the third set, UNO trailed throughout the fourth set before taking a 20-19 lead on a Rachel Fairbanks kill. Albany regained a 22-21 lead, but three Isabella Sade kills sent the Mavs to a fifth set.

UNO never trailed in the fifth, racing to a 4-0 lead. Freshman Megan Woods had four of her 12 kills in the final set.

Sade led the Mavs with 24 kills while hitting .275. Blanchko added 11 kills and four blocks, while Jaclyn Taylor had a career-best 52 assists and served three aces. Claire Mountjoy led UNO's defense with 29 digs, while Woods had a double-double with 14 digs.

Sade finished the weekend with 58 kills in UNO's three matches.

UNO remains unbeaten at 3-0 and will host Kansas on Tuesday.

