MANHATTAN, Kan. — UNO improved to 5-1 with a 25-23, 29-27, 25-15 win over Clemson on Friday at the Kansas State Invitational.

UNO set the tone by rallying from a 23-20 deficit in the first set. Sadie Limback had four kills during the late run.

Clemson turned the tables in the second set, erasing a 24-17 deficit. But the Mavs won the set on a Clemson hitting attack, then UNO scored nine straight points late in the third set to secure the win.

Isabella Sade led UNO with 20 kills, while Limback had 12. Jaclyn Taylor had a double-double with 36 assists and 12 digs.

UNO completes play at the invitational when it faces Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Meet the 2019 UNO volleyball team

