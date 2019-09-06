MANHATTAN, Kan. — UNO split a pair of matches against Power Five opponents Friday at the Kansas State Invitational, sweeping Clemson 25-23, 29-27, 25-15 before falling short against Kansas State, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-10.
UNO (5-2) set the tone against Clemson by rallying from a 23-20 deficit in the first set. Sadie Limback had four kills during the late run.
Clemson turned the tables in the second set, erasing a 24-17 deficit. But the Mavs won the set on a Clemson hitting attack, then UNO scored nine straight points late in the third set to secure the win.
Isabella Sade led UNO with 20 kills, while Limback had 12. Jaclyn Taylor had a double-double with 36 assists and 12 digs.
In the back-and-forth match against Kansas State, the Mavericks went on a 9-2 run midway through the fourth set to extend the match. Limback had three kills during the run that put UNO up 18-12.
But in the fifth, UNO never led. The Mavs pulled within 11-10 on Limback's 14th kill of the match, but Kansas State won the final four points.
Sade had 19 kills and 15 digs against the Wildcats, while Taylor had 45 assists and 11 digs. Claire Mountjoy and Courtney Morehead combined for 42 digs.
