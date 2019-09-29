Sadie Limback had 21 kills and Isabella Sade added 17 to lead UNO to a 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 28-26 Summit League win over North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO rallied from a 14-8 deficit in the second set to help turn the momentum of the match. The Mavs, who improved to 2-0 in league play, closed out NDSU on their fourth match point.
Anna Blaschko (11) and Claire Leonard (10) also had double-digit kills for UNO, while Sami Clarkson had 58 assists and 11 digs. Claire Mountjoy led UNO's defense with 18 digs.
UNO returns to action Tuesday when it plays at Oral Roberts.
