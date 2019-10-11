MACOMB, Ill. — Sadie Limback had 14 kills as UNO rolled to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Western Illinois on Friday night.
Isabella Sade added 13 kills and Sami Clarkson had 38 assists for the Mavericks (10-9, 3-2), who picked up their first road win of the year and moved into third place in the Summit League standings.
Anna Blaschko added eight kills and an ace, with a .545 attack percentage.
Entering the match, the Mavs had four wins on neutral courts but were winless in five tries on the road.
But after a pair of five-set road losses last week, the Mavs clinched the sweep by hitting .379 in a dominant third set, with Limback recording six kills.
The Mavs return home Sunday to face Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.