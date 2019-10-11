MACOMB, Ill. — Sadie Limback had 14 kills as UNO rolled to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Western Illinois on Friday night.

Isabella Sade added 13 kills and Sami Clarkson had 38 assists for the Mavericks (10-9, 3-2), who picked up their first road win of the year and moved into third place in the Summit League standings.

Anna Blaschko added eight kills and an ace, with a .545 attack percentage.

Entering the match, the Mavs had four wins on neutral courts but were winless in five tries on the road.

But after a pair of five-set road losses last week, the Mavs clinched the sweep by hitting .379 in a dominant third set, with Limback recording six kills.

The Mavs return home Sunday to face Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m.

Photos: Meet the 2019 UNO volleyball team

