UNO opened its volleyball season Friday afternoon with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 win over Abilene Christian during the Omaha Challenge at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks, who gave Matt Buttermore a win in his UNO coaching debut, trailed 17-12 in the first set before settling in. They scored the final two points to take the first set, controlled the second and closed out the third set on a 10-1 run.

Isabella Sade led the Mavericks with 19 kills, while Claire Leonard added nine. Jaclyn Taylor finished with 32 assists in her debut as UNO's setter.

UNO continues in the tournament when it plays Idaho State at 7 p.m. Friday and Albany at 2 p.m. Saturday.

