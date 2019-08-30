UNO opened its volleyball season Friday afternoon with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 win over Abilene Christian during the Omaha Challenge at Baxter Arena.
The Mavericks, who gave Matt Buttermore a win in his UNO coaching debut, trailed 17-12 in the first set before settling in. They scored the final two points to take the first set, controlled the second and closed out the third set on a 10-1 run.
Isabella Sade led the Mavericks with 19 kills, while Claire Leonard added nine. Jaclyn Taylor finished with 32 assists in her debut as UNO's setter.
UNO continues in the tournament when it plays Idaho State at 7 p.m. Friday and Albany at 2 p.m. Saturday.
2018 New Orleans Invitational at New Orleans, Louisiana
» Aug. 24: New Orleans def. UNO, 3-1
» Aug. 25: Murray State def. UNO, 3-0
» Aug. 25: Houston def UNO, 3-0 Omaha Challene At Baxter Arena
» Aug. 31: UNO def. UMKC, 3-1
» Aug. 31: UNO def. UIC, 3-1
» Sept. 1: UNO def. UTEP, 3-0 K-State Invitational at Manahattan, Kansas
» Sept. 7: Oregon State def. UNO, 3-0
» Sept. 7: UNO def. North Texas 3-1
» Sept. 8: Kansas State def. UNO 3-0 CEFCU Classic at Peoria, Illinois
» Sept. 14: UNO def. Milwaukee 3-1
» Sept. 14: Bradley def. UNO 3-2
» Sept. 15: Eastern Illinois def. UNO 3-0
Sept. 21: UNO def. South Dakota State 3-1
Sept. 23: UNO def. North Dakota State, 3-1
Sept. 28: UNO def. Western Illinois 3-0
Sept. 30: UNO def. Purdue-Fort Wayne 3-2
Oct. 5: UNO def. North Dakota 3-1
Oct. 12: UNO def. South Dakota 3-1
Oct. 14: UNO def. Oral Roberts 3-0
Oct. 16: Denver def. UNO 3-2
Oct. 19: Purdue-Fort Wayne def. UNO 3-2
Oct. 21: UNO def. North Dakota State 3-1
Oct. 26: UNO def. North Dakota 3-1
Oct. 28: Denver def. UNO 3-0
Nov. 2: UNO def. South Dakota State 3-0
Nov. 4: South Dakota def. UNO 3-0
Nov. 6: UNO def. Western Illinois 3-2
Nov. 11: UNO def. Oral Roberts 3-2 Summit League tournament at Denver
Nov. 16: North Dakota State def. UNO 3-1
