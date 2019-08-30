2018 New Orleans Invitational at New Orleans, Louisiana
» Aug. 24: New Orleans def. UNO, 3-1
» Aug. 25: Murray State def. UNO, 3-0
» Aug. 25: Houston def UNO, 3-0 Omaha Challene At Baxter Arena
» Aug. 31: UNO def. UMKC, 3-1
» Aug. 31: UNO def. UIC, 3-1
» Sept. 1: UNO def. UTEP, 3-0 K-State Invitational at Manahattan, Kansas
» Sept. 7: Oregon State def. UNO, 3-0
» Sept. 7: UNO def. North Texas 3-1
» Sept. 8: Kansas State def. UNO 3-0 CEFCU Classic at Peoria, Illinois
» Sept. 14: UNO def. Milwaukee 3-1
» Sept. 14: Bradley def. UNO 3-2
» Sept. 15: Eastern Illinois def. UNO 3-0
Sept. 21: UNO def. South Dakota State 3-1
Sept. 23: UNO def. North Dakota State, 3-1
Sept. 28: UNO def. Western Illinois 3-0
Sept. 30: UNO def. Purdue-Fort Wayne 3-2
Oct. 5: UNO def. North Dakota 3-1
Oct. 12: UNO def. South Dakota 3-1
Oct. 14: UNO def. Oral Roberts 3-0
Oct. 16: Denver def. UNO 3-2
Oct. 19: Purdue-Fort Wayne def. UNO 3-2
Oct. 21: UNO def. North Dakota State 3-1
Oct. 26: UNO def. North Dakota 3-1
Oct. 28: Denver def. UNO 3-0
Nov. 2: UNO def. South Dakota State 3-0
Nov. 4: South Dakota def. UNO 3-0
Nov. 6: UNO def. Western Illinois 3-2
Nov. 11: UNO def. Oral Roberts 3-2 Summit League tournament at Denver
Nov. 16: North Dakota State def. UNO 3-1
