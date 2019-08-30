UNO’s volleyball team got the jitters out and gave Matt Buttermore his first win as coach.

The Mavs rebounded from a slow start to roll past Abilene Christian 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 in their first match of the Omaha Challenge on Friday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks later picked up a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Idaho State.

In the opener, Abilene Christian led most of the first set and was up 17-12, taking advantage of UNO hitting errors and five missed serves.

But the Mavs recovered with a 7-2 run, then went up 24-23 on an Isabella Sade kill. An Abilene Christian hitting error ended the set.

“I’m really proud we came back from our slow start,” Sade said. “I think we were just getting the nerves out, and the freshmen who played stepped up.”

UNO dominated the second set and used a 10-1 run to close out the third. The Mavs had nine aces in the last two sets.

Sade led UNO with 19 kills, while Claire Leonard added nine and Anna Blaschko had seven. New setter Jaclyn Taylor had 32 assists.

Buttermore said Sade, a junior from Marion, Iowa, has been practicing well. “What we saw out of her at the end is what we’ve gotten used to seeing out of her in practice.”

Against Idaho State, Sade led the way again with 15 kills, while Blaschko had nine kills and hit .643. Taylor had 34 assists.

