TULSA, Okla. — UNO suffered its first Summit League loss of the season Tuesday night, falling in five sets against Oral Roberts 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12.

Anna Blaschko led the Mavericks (9-8, 2-1) with 19 kills, Sadie Limback added 18, and Sami Clarkson had 56 assists. The Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-2) ended a nine-match losing streak.

UNO stays on the road for a match at South Dakota on Friday night.

UNO (9-8, 2-1).....................25 20 25 21 12—2

At Oral Roberts (6-11, 1-2).....21 25 16 25 ​15—3

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Blaschko 19-0-4, Limback 18-0-2, Sade 13-0-2, Leonard 9-0-4, Marshall 4-0-5, Blase 1-0-0, Mountjoy 0-2-0, Morehead 0-1-0, Clarkson 0-0-1. Totals: 64-4-18.

ORU: Madison 20-2-1, Greenlee 8-0-5, Shoopman 7-0-3, Lawson 6-2-1, Nero 5-0-3, Spencer 4-0-0, Inkret 2-1-1, Thiessen 0-3-0. Totals: 52-8-14.

Set assists: UNO 59 (Clarkson 56, Mountjoy 1, Morehead 1, Leonard 1), ORU 49 (Lawson 38, Madison 5, Thiessen 5, Shoopman 1).

