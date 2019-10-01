2019 Aug. 30: UNO 3, Abilene Christian 0
Aug. 30: UNO 3, Idaho State 0
Aug. 31: UNO 3, Albany 2
Sept. 3: Kansas 3, UNO 0 K-State Invitational (Manhattan, Kan.)
» Sept. 5: UNO 3, Central Arkansas 1
» Sept. 6: UNO 3, Clemson 0
» Sept. 6: Kansas State 3, UNO 2 Bluejay Invitational (Omaha)
» Sept. 13: Creighton 3, UNO 0
» Sept. 14: Washington 3, UNO 1
» Sept. 14: UNO 3, Drake 0
Sept. 15: High Point 3, UNO 2 GCU Invite (Phoenix, Ariz.)
» Sept. 20: Idaho 3, UNO 2
» Sept. 21: UNO 3, CSUN 2
» Sept. 21: GCU 3, UNO 2
Sept. 27: UNO 3, North Dakota 1
Sept. 29: UNO 3, North Dakota State 1
Oct. 1: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: Purdue Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: Denver, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: at North Dakota, 11 a.m.
Oct. 27: at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29: Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Purdue Fort Wayne, 6 p.m.
Nov. 11: Western Illinois, noon
Nov. 15: at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nov. 17: at South Dakota State, 1 p.m. Summit League Championship, Nov. 22-24 (Denver, Colo.)
