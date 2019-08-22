Claire Leonard had 15 kills and hit .333 to lead the white squad to a 22-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-23 win over the black squad in UNO's preseason scrimmage Thursday at Baxter Arena.

Megan Woods added 13 kills and Anna Blaschko chipped in 10 for the white team. Isabella Sade led the black team with 14 kills, including seven in the first set.

Sami Clarkson and Jaclyn Taylor split time setting for both teams. Clarkson had 36 assists; Taylor had 34.

UNO opens its regular season Aug. 30 at home against Abilene Christian and Idaho State.

Photos: 2019 UNO fall sports media day

