Anna Blaschko and Sadie Limback each had 18 kills Friday to lead UNO to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11 victory over North Dakota to open Summit League play.
After playing four straight five-set matches, the Mavericks (8-7, 1-0) used a 9-1 run to take command and clinch the match in four sets.
Blaschko had five kills in the final set, and Limback had four. UNO closed the match with six straight points, clinching on Claire Mountjoy’s ace.
Isabella Sade added 12 kills, Sami Clarkson had 53 assists and Mountjoy had 17 digs.
The Mavericks outhit the the Fighting Hawks (8-6, 0-1) .299-.155, including a .550 attack percentage in the final set.
After dropping the first set 26-24, the Mavs bounced back to win the second behind Limback’s seven kills. The Mavericks followed with an 11-3 run to take a commanding 22-11 lead in the third.
Ashley Brueggeman had 10 kills to lead the Fighting Hawks.
UNO will host North Dakota State on Sunday at 1 p.m.
North Dakota (8-6, 0-1)....26 22 19 11
At UNO (8-7, 1-0)............24 25 25 25
UND (kills-aces-blocks): Brueggeman 10-0-3, Rutten 7-0-4, Wahl 3-0-0, Riedl 6-1-0, Vetter 0-1-0, Chwialkowski 7-2-0, Sewell 1-2-0, Damon 0-1-0, Ahrens 7-0-2. Totals 41-7-9.
UNO: Blaschko 18-0-2, Mountjoy 0-2-0, Sade 12-2-0, Limback 18-0-1, Marshall 7-0-0, Clarkson 0-1-0, Williams 0-3-0, Leonard 6-0-0, Blase 1-0-0. Totals 62-8-3.
Set assists: UND 37 (Sewell 21, Vetter 14, Hart 1, Damon 1), UNO 59 (Clarkson 53, Mountjoy 5, Morehead 1).
