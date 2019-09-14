UNO split a pair of matches during the final day of the Bluejay Invitational, losing in four sets to No. 12 Washington before sweeping Drake.
Against Drake, the Mavericks hit .289 as a team in rolling to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 win.
UNO rarely trailed in the match. It did use a 10-4 run to close out the second set, then built an 18-13 lead in the third.
Isabella Sade led the Mavericks with 15 kills and hit .464, while Claire Leonard added 11 kills and 11 digs. Setter Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 39 assists and 11 digs.
Earlier in the day, UNO pushed Washington late but lost 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22.
UNO won the final seven points of the third set to extend the match - Erin Williams had three straight ace serves during that run.
It was tied 13-13 in the fourth, but Washington scored the next three points and stayed in front of the rest of the way.
Anna Blaschko led UNO with 12 kills, while Sadie Limback and Sade had 11 each. Clarkson had 31 assists.
UNO will host High Point at Baxter Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against UNO.
Creighton's Keeley Davis hits the ball during a match against UNO.
Creighton's Brittany Witt digs the ball during a match against UNO.
Creighton's Ally Van Eekeren serves the ball during a match against UNO.
UNO's Isabella Sade, left, hits against Creighton blockers Jaela Zimmerman and Naomi Hickman.
Creighton's Erica Kostelac, right, hits the ball past some UNO defenders during their match.
Creighton's Erica Kostelac, right, hits the ball aginst UNO defenders Rylee Marshall, left, and Sadie Limback.
Creighton volleyball players go up for a block.
UNO's Sami Clarkson reaches for a dig during a match against Creighton.
Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks with her players during a timeout.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole, center, sets the ball during a match against UNO.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole serves the ball against UNO.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball during a match against UNO.
UNO's Claire Mountjoy serves the ball during a match against Creighton.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman, left, battles at the net with UNO's Sami Clarkson.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman reacts to not being able to control a dig against UNO.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman focuses during a volleyball match against UNO.
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman serves the ball against UNO.
Creighton's Madelyn Cole serves the ball against UNO.
Creighton's Emily Bressman digs the ball during a volleyball match against UNO.
Creighton's Erica Kostelac, center, hits the ball back to UNO during their volleyball match.
Creighton's Brittany Witt bumps the ball.
