UNO split a pair of matches during the final day of the Bluejay Invitational, losing in four sets to No. 12 Washington before sweeping Drake.

Against Drake, the Mavericks hit .289 as a team in rolling to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 win.

UNO rarely trailed in the match. It did use a 10-4 run to close out the second set, then built an 18-13 lead in the third.

Isabella Sade led the Mavericks with 15 kills and hit .464, while Claire Leonard added 11 kills and 11 digs. Setter Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 39 assists and 11 digs.

Earlier in the day, UNO pushed Washington late but lost 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22.

UNO won the final seven points of the third set to extend the match - Erin Williams had three straight ace serves during that run.

It was tied 13-13 in the fourth, but Washington scored the next three points and stayed in front of the rest of the way.

Anna Blaschko led UNO with 12 kills, while Sadie Limback and Sade had 11 each. Clarkson had 31 assists.

UNO will host ​High Point at Baxter Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Photos: Creighton vs. UNO volleyball

