UNO's conference will have a new look next year.
Purdue Fort Wayne is leaving the Summit League for the Horizon League, the school announced Tuesday. The Summit added the University of Missouri-Kansas City from the Western Athletic Conference as a replacement, which was announced earlier this summer.
Both moves will go into effect on July 1, 2020, meaning Fort Wayne and UMKC will remain in their respective conferences through the upcoming athletic year.
With the addition of UMKC, the Summit will remain at nine teams following Fort Wayne's departure. The Summit has been home to UNO athletics since the Mavericks moved up to Division I in 2012.
This is the second time in a little more than two years that a school has left the Summit for the Horizon.
The last round of realignment came in 2017, set off by Wichita State's departure from the Missouri Valley Conference to the American Athletic Conference. The MVC added Horizon member Valparaiso to replace the Shockers, and the Horizon took on Summit member IUPUI as a result.
Those moves left the Summit with eight teams at the time, though the conference grew to nine when North Dakota became a full-time member in 2018.
Since 1994, the Horizon has taken 10 schools from the Summit (or its predecessor, the Mid-Continent). Ten of the Horizon’s 11 members (all but Northern Kentucky, including Fort Wayne) are former Summit institutions.
"We are excited to welcome Purdue Fort Wayne to the Horizon League family," Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone said Tuesday during a press conference on Fort Wayne's campus. "The Mastodons align with the Horizon League's mission, vision, and core values and is located in the middle of our geographic footprint. Their addition will bring competitive potential, especially in men's basketball, and an engaged and vitalized community. Purdue Fort Wayne is the right school at the right time."
This article is factually inaccurate. UMKC will join the league in 2020, meaning the Summit League will still have nine teams. http://www.umkckangaroos.com/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=211805709
